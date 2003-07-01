Valley View Online

Paris is one of my favorite cities in the world. There are something like 11 million plus people in the metropolitan area and you can tell. The streets and subways are always jammed packed with people. In the span of 3 years, I think I was in Paris at least twice each year. If you understand subways and trains it’s really easy to get around and the people are beautiful Not one ugly person, regardless of age.

Parisian’s mannerisms range from very subtle to overtly blaring. But they’re all beautiful. Of course I have 1000’s of photographs of people idly walking down the street. I once thought of starting a coffee table book series, The People of ….. fill in the blank. I have Reds Opening Day, Dragons Opening Day, London, Paris, Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, et. al. Some were candid, others I would stop and ask them to pose.

It’s like holding a mirror up to the city and catching someone or something at this decisively poignant moment. It’s people-watching at their finest.

I asked these two girls if I could take their photo but they didn’t speak English and I speak enough french to get on a train. It wasn’t until I said in my best french accent, “Can I take zee photo” that they understood. We were on top of the Arch de Triomphe (which is a journey in itself) looking towards La Défense, a business district in northwest Paris.

I’ve been thinking about doing a book of just people in airports. Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD) (which fortunately I haven’t been through in a while), Detroit (DTW), Paris (CDG) (and the top of my list for the worst airport in the world). Greatest people watching venue on earth.

There is this whole genre of folks doing street photography. Despite doing it for the past 8 years, it might just be my new thing.