Valley View Online

The 3rd Annual Heather Anderson Land Melanoma Awareness Day and Alumni Basketball Game will be held Saturday, February 26, 2010 at Valley View High School gymnasium.

Heather Anderson Land lost her battle with Malignant Melanoma in October 2008, but her wish was to educate others about awareness, prevention and treatment of all types of skin cancer – especially melanoma.

Please join us for a fun-filled, casual event including:

Tip off of the first game at 12:20 pm; games run all day

Free skin cancer screenings (limited availability; first come-first served)

Facial sun damage screenings

Skin care information

Sunless tanning demonstrations

Refreshments available, including a chili cook-off

Door prize drawings and giveaways

All proceeds from this event support the Heather Anderson Land Scholarship Fund and the Melanoma Research Foundation.