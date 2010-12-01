Valley View Online

I spent the week in Detroit. Besides being bitterly cold, the hotel had some of the worst bandwidth a wired or wireless connection could provide. In the end, I used the HTC to stream Netflix without any hiccups. Thank you T-Mobile. Thank you Android.

Of course just like every other hotel in the world, I was asked to help them Stay: Green by recycling my linens and towels. A reasonable request, however it got me to thinking, how much do they really save if I do my part? And what is the rate of participation?

Google searches turn up a significant amount of information on the subject. And to save you all that wasted time, I did all the research for you.

It seems they even have a formula that figures all that out.

Q = R x Oc x L x W x P

Where: Q = the Quantity of water saved

R = quantity of guest Rooms

Oc = average Occupancy percentage of the hotel

L = average Laundry per room, towels and sheets, measured in pounds

W = Water used per pound of laundry (water efficiency of washer)

P = Participation rate by guests and staff (percentage)

The hotel industry will tell you that in general, their participation rate is 75%. That’s not really honest of them. Most studies showed that it really depends on the wording of that card they leave on the bed.

If the card said “WE’RE DOING OUR PART FOR THE ENVIRONMENT. CAN WE COUNT ON YOU? ” participation was around 45%.

However if the card said “”HELP THE HOTEL SAVE ENERGY” then participation plummeted to around 16% mainly because the message was to help the hotel, not help the environment.

Which brings me to my point! If the hotel industry passed on any of those savings in the form of a rate reduction, they’re sure to be more participation! After all, if a hotel has 75% of their 200 rooms occupied daily and a 60% participation rate, they would save over a million gallons of water a year.

200 (rooms) x 75% (occupancy rate) x 5 (lbs/room) x 7 (gal/lb fabric) x 60% participation

Water savings projection = 3,150 gallons per day; more than 1,000,000 gallons/year

Shouldn’t they pass that back to the customer? The shareholder probably gets their cut, why should the consumer that is making it happen get a little piece of the pie, instead of those cookies they plant at the front desk. I want cash.

Got any thoughts about it?