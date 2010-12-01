Valley View Online

A couple of things that I had forgot about France, but then immediately remembered after the first walk around Toulouse:

If you are old enough to not be pushed in a stroller, then you smoke. Everyone owns a dog. Everyone takes their dog with them every where they go. Church, grocery, restaurant. You go, then dog goes too.

One thing that you never forget about France. Food. Food is more amazing in France than any other place on the planet. That might not be true. But more amazing than any place that I’ve been. Feel free to comment below.

In the US, we call it French food. In France they just call it food. Also feel free to comment on our command of humor.